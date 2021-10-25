HomeJAPANThe Japanese hospital has been using toilet water for 30 years
The Japanese hospital has been using toilet water for 30 years

JAPAN
Gleb Parfenenko

Osaka University Medical College Hospital has been using unsuitable toilet water instead of drinking water for more than 30 years, according to Breaking Latest News.

In the building of diagnostics and treatment, a well with water was mistakenly connected to the source of drinking water, which did not pass any purification and was intended for flushing in the toilet.

The hospital was built in 1993. The mistake went unnoticed for three decades. During this period, staff and patients used untreated eau de toilette for drinking, hand washing and bathing. Water came to the hospital through 120 taps.

The error was discovered during an inspection, which was carried out on the wing before the construction of a new medical and diagnostic building. The hospital reportedly checks the color, taste and smell of the water once a week. Since April 2014, there have been no reports of water quality problems or threats to patients’ health.

The responsible official publicly apologized for the mistake.

