Strong earthquake shakes Tokyo (VIDEO)

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Tokyo and its environs, Japan’s state-owned language company NHK reported, citing Reuters.

The shock, recorded at 10:41 pm local time (1:41 pm Greenwich Mean Time), was of magnitude five on the Japanese scale, ie one that could damage buildings and cut off electricity, the Japanese Meteorological Service said.

The epicenter was reported in the northwestern province of Chiba, east of the capital Tokyo.

There is no danger of a tsunami yet, NHK reports.

There is no information on significant damage.

