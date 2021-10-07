HomeJAPANStrong earthquake shakes Tokyo (VIDEO)
JAPAN

Strong earthquake shakes Tokyo (VIDEO)

Gleb Parfenenko
Strong earthquake shakes Tokyo (VIDEO)

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake shook Tokyo and its environs, Japan’s state-owned language company NHK reported, citing Reuters.

The shock, recorded at 10:41 pm local time (1:41 pm Greenwich Mean Time), was of magnitude five on the Japanese scale, ie one that could damage buildings and cut off electricity, the Japanese Meteorological Service said.

The epicenter was reported in the northwestern province of Chiba, east of the capital Tokyo.

There is no danger of a tsunami yet, NHK reports.

There is no information on significant damage.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanpandemicJoe Bidenweathervaccineearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International