The largest pumpkin in Europe weighing 1217.5 kg, was grown in Italy (Photo)

The largest pumpkin in Europe weighs 1217.5 kg and is grown in Tuscany, Italy. The giant vegetable won the European Giant Pumpkin Championship on Sunday in Ludwigsburg, Germany.

The same pumpkin has already broken the record for the heaviest in the world in September, when it weighed one thousand two hundred and twenty-six kilograms. After separation from the plant, the pumpkin gradually loses its weight.

In second place was a pumpkin Belgian Mario Vangeli weighing 1106.5 kg. And the third place was taken by the Frenchman, competing with a pumpkin weighing 983.5 kilograms.