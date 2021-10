The legendary St. Mark’s Square in Venice is flooded again. People there wear rubber boots to keep their feet dry.

The amount of autumn rains has literally led to floods in the area, which, in turn, is not uncommon.

The water level rose by more than 90 cm.

Last year at this time the area was again submerged due to bad weather conditions. Then, as now, a tidal wave flooded St. Mark’s Square and the floor of the cathedral of the same name, as well as sidewalks along some canals.