Italy: from today access to the plane, train and bus only by covid map

Yevhenii Podolskyi

The green pass is issued to people vaccinated against COVID-19, people who have had the disease or have a negative test result 48 hours before.

From now on, a covid passport is required by air, on all long-distance and medium-distance trains and buses, as well as on passenger ships and ferries. The green pass is valid for all over 12 years.

No passes, but in masks you can use public transport, where 20 percent of seats must be free.

Italian organizations “Without vaccines” and “Without coronavirus” announced demonstrations and blockades of trains in more than 50 cities. Accordingly, the presence of the police at the stations has significantly increased.

The green pass also applies to all staff of schools and universities, as well as university students.

