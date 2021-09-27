How Italy suddenly got to its feet

A few days ago, the Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi made a speech at the Bologna Business School – this is one of his infrequent public speeches. He was asked to tell about the recently deceased Christian Democrat Benjamin Andreate, with whom Draghi had known since university. In his speech, the Prime Minister also spoke about the sense of duty to the state and social responsibility.

When Draghi described the style of work of the late politician, many in society quickly realized that the prime minister was actually talking about himself: “He made the necessary decisions without hesitation, even if they were unpopular.” For Mario Draghi, this is quite commonplace, and behind the mantra “whatever it costs” is his experience as head of the European Central Bank (ECB).

Rescuer during a pandemic

Getting Italy out of the pandemic and the economic depression was Mario Draghi’s task after the president invited him to take over as prime minister in February. In a pandemic, Draghi first introduced a partial blockade, and now introduces a so-called “green passport” at work – confirmation of a vaccine or coronavirus test. Italy is still the only country with such an event in Europe, but for Draga it is absolutely necessary. After all, he wants Italy to its feet.

And so, 7 months after his inauguration, the immunization campaign in Italy is faster than in Germany. In addition, the country’s economy is growing the fastest in Europe, Italian engineering produces almost twice as many products as last year, and almost every second company in the country increases its investment.

Stability returns

“A new Italian miracle?” – Such headlines can be seen in many major newspapers. They still use a question mark. But the mood is optimistic again. With his calm and consistent style of governing, the 74-year-old prime minister is rescuing Italy and bringing it out of the crisis. Giovanni Orsini, a professor of politics at LUIS University in Rome, did not hide his praise for Draghi: “Great competence, excellent ability to handle power and a good international image. This sets him apart from all other prime ministers in recent years.”

And most Italians share this assessment. They see that someone has finally started work and keeps their promises. Current opinion polls confirm this high assessment: the Prime Minister of Italy is trusted by more than two thirds of citizens.

Under Mario Draghi, Italy suddenly demonstrated astonishing political stability. Despite the unpopular measures, political parties are doing everything possible, and thanks to the quick and skillful actions of the head of government managed to cope even with the traditionally dissatisfied right-wing “League”.

Will Dragi stay?

Mario Draghi appeared in February as the last hope, when the parties in the country have already exhausted all their possibilities for forming a government – in the midst of a pandemic, recalls Prof. Orsini. “The parties have shifted the responsibility for finding a way out of the state of emergency and political instability in the country to a stranger. And for several months now, this outsider has had complete freedom of action,” the observer said.

Prof. Orsini does not rule out the possibility that Draghi will remain in government longer – “either as president of the republic, or with some other function.” At the international level, he enjoys a high reputation, and given the future change of government in Germany, and possibly in France, Europe sees in the person of Draghi a future leading figure. Italy also needs Draghi – to remain calm in the markets, despite the country’s high commitments.

Does Draghi himself want to stay in the government longer? He responds to all speculations about his political future in his typical style – silence.

Source: Deutsche Welle