Police in Rome disperse demonstrators against COVID certificates with water cannons and tear gas

Authorities in Rome used water cannons and tear gas to disperse protesters in a march against COVID certificates. Opponents of the document introduced in the country demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Protesters chanted “No certificate!” and “Freedom! Freedom!” Some of them, whose faces were covered with masks, behaved aggressively and threw objects at police officers.

A group of demonstrators tried to break into the headquarters of the largest trade union – the General Confederation of Labor of Italy. They broke through the main entrance to the building, but were then repulsed by law enforcement officers.

The Rome Police Department issued a statement saying that the reaction of law enforcement officers was “commensurate” with the behavior of violent demonstrators.

According to local media, more than 10,000 people took part in the protest in Rome. Demonstrations against the certificates took place in several central districts of the capital, but violent incidents were recorded only near Chigi Palace, BGNES reports.

A large protest action also took place in Milan. According to local media, there were no clashes with law enforcement officers in the northern Italian capital.