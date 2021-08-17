Archaeologists have unearthed a well-preserved skeleton during excavations in Pompeii

HomeITALYArchaeologists have unearthed a well-preserved skeleton during excavations in Pompeii
Yevhenii Podolskyi
According to the Associated Press, archaeologists discovered a well-preserved skeleton during excavations of a tomb in the ancient city of Pompeii, which sheds light on the cultural life of the city before it was destroyed by a volcanic eruption in 79.

White hair and part of the ear, along with bones and fragments of tissue, were found in a tomb in the necropolis of Porta Sarno, east of central Pompeii. The find is unusual because most adults were cremated at the time.

The inscription on the tomb indicates that it belongs to Mark Venus Secundio, who organized the representation of the ancient Greek language in Pompeii. According to experts, this is the first evidence that Greek was used alongside Latin in Pompeii.

“Imagination in ancient Greek is proof of the vibrant and open cultural climate that characterized ancient Pompeii,” said Gabriel Zuchtrigel, director of Pompeii’s Archaeological Park.

The eruption of Vesuvius in 79 destroyed Pompeii. During the excavations over the years, wonderful finds were discovered – tombs, chariots and houses decorated with exquisite frescoes.

