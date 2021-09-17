A strong storm flooded Milan airport (PHOTOS / VIDEO)

HomeITALYA strong storm flooded Milan airport (PHOTOS / VIDEO)
ITALY

Gleb Parfenenko
Planes diverted to other airports, flooded roads and runways, dozens of people stuck in their cars who were there during the flood – this was the situation at Milan’s Malpensa International Airport and its environs on Thursday night, according to ANSA.

A powerful storm hit the northern Italian metropolis and its airport, disabling it for several hours last night. Firefighters had to intervene to pull passengers out of the flooded cars in the perimeter around the airport. The runways had to be thoroughly cleaned after the flood before they were reopened.

Yesterday at the airport for an hour and forty minutes it rained more than for the whole of April or May.

The storm caused floods in some parts of Milan.

Project assistance
