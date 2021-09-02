A schoolgirl saved the lives of residents of a burned-out apartment building in Milan

A schoolgirl rescued residents of an apartment building in the Italian city of Milan from a fire. This follows from the results of the investigation, according to Italian electronic media.

The girl lived with her family on the 16th floor of the building. The schoolgirl was alone at home when she smelled smoke coming from below. She immediately understood the seriousness of the situation and called her father. He contacted the fire department and then quickly returned to the office.

The girl and her father, as well as their neighbor, managed to ring the doorbell of all their neighbors and tell them about the fire. The girl also raised the alarm in a special chat, which the cooperators created to communicate in urgent matters. Thus, everyone who was in the skyscraper at that moment, understood what danger threatens, and had time to get out in time before the flames engulfed the entire building.

It also turned out that the two cats survived the fire and were in an apartment on the seventh floor while their owners were away.

At the same time, it turned out that there was no electricity in the apartment, from the terrace of which the flame probably started, at the time of the incident. The owners were on vacation and turned off the electricity before leaving to prevent such incidents.