“Fire-resistant” futuristic building in Italy burned to the ground, 20 people were poisoned (video)

20 people were poisoned as a result of a fire in a modern apartment building in Milan. The building burned down completely. The prosecutor’s office is investigating the case, a BNR correspondent in Italy said.

The futuristic Torre dei Moro building in the southern part of Milan – a 16-storey tower 60 meters high, built in 2011 – was engulfed in flames and completely burned down.

According to eyewitnesses, the flames first broke out on the terrace of one of the upper floors, then engulfed the entire building and below. Residents were saved by a call in the chat “Run, everything is on fire.”

The burning white sheet metal cladding flew up to a distance of 200 meters, and the residents of the house said that when buying houses they were sure that the panels were fireproof.

Neighboring buildings were evacuated and the area was surrounded. Firefighters managed to cope with the fire and check for casualties.

The building is home to 70 families, including the winner of the San Remo Festival 2019 singer Mahmut.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.