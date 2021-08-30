HomeITALY"Fire-resistant" futuristic building in Italy burned to the ground, 20 people were...
ITALY

“Fire-resistant” futuristic building in Italy burned to the ground, 20 people were poisoned (video)

Gleb Parfenenko

20 people were poisoned as a result of a fire in a modern apartment building in Milan. The building burned down completely. The prosecutor’s office is investigating the case, a BNR correspondent in Italy said.

The futuristic Torre dei Moro building in the southern part of Milan – a 16-storey tower 60 meters high, built in 2011 – was engulfed in flames and completely burned down.

According to eyewitnesses, the flames first broke out on the terrace of one of the upper floors, then engulfed the entire building and below. Residents were saved by a call in the chat “Run, everything is on fire.”

The burning white sheet metal cladding flew up to a distance of 200 meters, and the residents of the house said that when buying houses they were sure that the panels were fireproof.

Neighboring buildings were evacuated and the area was surrounded. Firefighters managed to cope with the fire and check for casualties.

"Fire-resistant" futuristic building in Italy burned to the ground, 20 people were poisoned (video)

The building is home to 70 families, including the winner of the San Remo Festival 2019 singer Mahmut.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccineEntry rulesfireearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International