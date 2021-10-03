HomeITALYA plane with tourists crashed in Milan. All died (Photo / Video)
ITALY

A plane with tourists crashed in Milan. All died (Photo / Video)

Yevhenii Podolskyi

A tourist plane with eight people on board crashed in Milan. All passengers died on the spot. The car was on a private flight from Linate airport to the island of Sardinia.

The plane crashed against a two-story building under restoration, which is located near the San Donato metro station.

The Romanian pilot, his wife and child, as well as five of their friends were killed. According to eyewitnesses, the plane’s engine caught fire, and it fell directly onto an empty building. It burned out completely.

The accident occurred 11 minutes after the car took off.

A plane with tourists crashed in Milan. All died (Photo / Video)

Cars parked on the street were also engulfed in flames. The area is separated.

A plane with tourists crashed in Milan. All died (Photo / Video)

The third line of the Milan metro is operational, and citizens can only use certain exits at the station near the site of the tragedy.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe Bidenpandemicvaccineearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International