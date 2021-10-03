A plane with tourists crashed in Milan. All died (Photo / Video)

A tourist plane with eight people on board crashed in Milan. All passengers died on the spot. The car was on a private flight from Linate airport to the island of Sardinia.

The plane crashed against a two-story building under restoration, which is located near the San Donato metro station.

The Romanian pilot, his wife and child, as well as five of their friends were killed. According to eyewitnesses, the plane’s engine caught fire, and it fell directly onto an empty building. It burned out completely.

Una preghiera per questi 8 poveri morti. pic.twitter.com/6TSTcN0LrS — Matteo Salvini (@matteosalvinimi) October 3, 2021

The accident occurred 11 minutes after the car took off.

Cars parked on the street were also engulfed in flames. The area is separated.

The third line of the Milan metro is operational, and citizens can only use certain exits at the station near the site of the tragedy.