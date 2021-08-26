The Embassy of Ireland has opened in Kyiv

On August 23, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (CDTO) Dmytro Senik and Minister for Foreign Affairs of Ireland Simon Coweny inaugurated the premises of the Embassy of Ireland in Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reports.

The participants of the solemn ceremony noted that the launch of the first-ever diplomatic mission of Ireland in Kyiv will bring bilateral relations to a qualitatively new level.

“The opening of the Irish Embassy in Kyiv creates additional opportunities for the development of trade cooperation between our countries and will undoubtedly contribute to the intensification of bilateral cooperation in many areas, including the IT sector, in the field of investment and education. Minister Dmytro Kuleba emphasized such cooperation priorities during a bilateral meeting with his Irish counterpart on the sidelines of the inaugural summit of the Crimean Platform, ”Dmytro Senik said.

He also drew attention to the successful activities of the Irish companies CRH and Ryanair in Ukraine and expressed hope for further expansion of business cooperation between the two countries.

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coweny noted that the opening of the embassy in Kyiv is an important milestone in the development of bilateral cooperation and is part of the #GlobalIreland Strategy to expand Ireland’s presence in the world.

For reference: diplomatic relations between Ukraine and Ireland were established on April 1, 1992. The Embassy of Ukraine in Ireland was opened in August 2003.

On August 19, 2021, the Ambassador of Ireland to Ukraine with residence in Kyiv Teresa Gili presented her credentials to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (until now the Ambassador of Ireland to the Czech Republic was part-time accredited in Ukraine). The official opening of the Embassy of Ireland in Kyiv took place on August 23, 2021 during the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ireland Simon Coveny to Ukraine to participate in the inaugural summit of the Crimean Platform.

According to the State Statistics Service of Ukraine, the total volume of trade in goods and services between Ukraine and Ireland in 2020 amounted to 677 million dollars. USA (0.8% of the total volume of trade in goods and services of Ukraine with EU member states). In the first quarter of 2021, it decreased by 15.8% compared to the first quarter of 2020 and amounted to 176.5 million dollars. USA.

The main areas of trade and economic cooperation: agriculture, pharmaceuticals, food industry and food products, instrument making, etc. In the field of services, the main volumes of trade are transport, computer and telecommunications services.