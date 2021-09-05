HomeIRAQOne of the bloodiest ISIS attacks in Iraq since the beginning of...
IRAQ

One of the bloodiest ISIS attacks in Iraq since the beginning of the year. About a dozen police officers are dead

Yevhenii Podolskyi

13 police officers were killed on Saturday night as a result of an Islamic State (IS) attack in Kirkuk in northern Iraq; The shooting, which took place during a police check, lasted several hours. According to AFP, this is one of the bloodiest attacks since the beginning of the year.

Kirkuk is located in Kurdistan, a region where jihadists are particularly attacking Iraqi police and the army, AFP reminds us.

In July, the IG claimed responsibility for a terrorist attack in Baghdad; A suicide bomber detonated an explosive device on the market. The blast killed 35 people and injured more than 60.

In January, Baghdad’s shopping district in Tayaran Square saw the worst outbreak in three years, the first suicide bomber after a three-year hiatus. Once again, the IG recognized the organization of the coup.

