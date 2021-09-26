Erdogan: After Afghanistan, US troops must leave Syria and Iraq

Ankara would like US troops to be withdrawn from Syria and Iraq, just as they have previously left Afghanistan. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this in an interview with CBS.

“Of course, if I had a choice, I would like them (American troops) to leave Syria and Iraq, just as they left Afghanistan,” he said in response to a question. “Because if we want to establish peace around the world, it no longer makes sense to stay in these regions of the world, we can simply allow these countries to make their own decisions,” Erdogan added.

He was asked whether this meant that in this case, Turkey intends to take the place of the United States in Syria. “Let me be absolutely clear and honest: we will never stay where they don’t want to see us, we will never be present where we are not happy,” the Turkish president said.

Erdogan added that he hopes the United States, Russia, Iran and Turkey will be able to work together to bring peace to Syria and Iraq.