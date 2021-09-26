HomeAFGHANISTANErdogan: After Afghanistan, US troops must leave Syria and Iraq
AFGHANISTANIRAQPolitics

Erdogan: After Afghanistan, US troops must leave Syria and Iraq

Gleb Parfenenko
Erdogan: After Afghanistan, US troops must leave Syria and Iraq

Ankara would like US troops to be withdrawn from Syria and Iraq, just as they have previously left Afghanistan. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said this in an interview with CBS.

“Of course, if I had a choice, I would like them (American troops) to leave Syria and Iraq, just as they left Afghanistan,” he said in response to a question. “Because if we want to establish peace around the world, it no longer makes sense to stay in these regions of the world, we can simply allow these countries to make their own decisions,” Erdogan added.

He was asked whether this meant that in this case, Turkey intends to take the place of the United States in Syria. “Let me be absolutely clear and honest: we will never stay where they don’t want to see us, we will never be present where we are not happy,” the Turkish president said.

Erdogan added that he hopes the United States, Russia, Iran and Turkey will be able to work together to bring peace to Syria and Iraq.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenvaccinepandemicKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International