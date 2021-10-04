Bali opens its cordons to foreign tourists. But not for everyone

The Indonesian island of Bali will resume accepting foreign tourists from October 14, but travelers will have to comply with an eight-day quarantine upon arrival, according to Nikkei.Asia.

“The Indonesian authorities have decided to open Denpasar Airport in Bali to receive international flights and foreign tourists. The easing of anti-coronavirus restrictions will take place in stages, therefore, at first, travelers upon arrival in Bali will have to observe an eight-day quarantine at their own expense, ”the newspaper writes.

As the portal notes, in the near future the authorities will decide which countries’ citizens will be allowed to enter Bali on such conditions. First of all, the government plans to allow entry of tourists from South Korea, Japan, Singapore and New Zealand. According to the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment of Indonesia, Luhut Binsar Panjaitan, these should be countries with a low incidence of coronavirus and a stable epidemiological situation. Also, testing requirements in these countries should be the same or similar to those in Indonesia. The country approved the use of vaccines produced by Sinovac, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer, as well as the Russian Sputnik V.

According to the portal, initially the government wanted to open Bali to foreign tourists in July, but abandoned this plan, as the number of people infected with coronavirus rose sharply in the country. Tourists are currently banned from entering Indonesia. Holders of VITAS visitor and short-term visas (Visa tinggal terbatas) can come to the islands of Indonesia. To visit the country, travelers will need, in addition to a certificate of vaccination against coronavirus, a certificate with a negative PCR test result.