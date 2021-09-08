At least 40 people killed in Indonesian prison fire (VIDEO)

According to the DPA, a fire broke out in a prison near the Indonesian capital Jakarta, which injured many people.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire at Tangerang Prison, about 20 km from Jakarta.

BREAKING 🚨 A massive fire at a prison in Western Java, Indonesia has killed at least 41 inmates and injured 39 others pic.twitter.com/JH14fbvwRj — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 8, 2021

At least 40 people were killed.

The fire was extinguished, the causes of the accident are being clarified.