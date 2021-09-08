HomeINDONESIAAt least 40 people killed in Indonesian prison fire (VIDEO)
INDONESIA

At least 40 people killed in Indonesian prison fire (VIDEO)

Gleb Parfenenko
At least 40 people killed in Indonesian prison fire (VIDEO)
iStock / Getty Images

According to the DPA, a fire broke out in a prison near the Indonesian capital Jakarta, which injured many people.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire at Tangerang Prison, about 20 km from Jakarta.

At least 40 people were killed.

The fire was extinguished, the causes of the accident are being clarified.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanMiddle Eastfirevaccinepandemic

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International