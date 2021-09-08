At least 40 people killed in Indonesian prison fire (VIDEO)

According to the DPA, a fire broke out in a prison near the Indonesian capital Jakarta, which injured many people.
It is unknown at this time what caused the fire at Tangerang Prison, about 20 km from Jakarta.
BREAKING 🚨 A massive fire at a prison in Western Java, Indonesia has killed at least 41 inmates and injured 39 others pic.twitter.com/JH14fbvwRj
— Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) September 8, 2021
At least 40 people were killed.
The fire was extinguished, the causes of the accident are being clarified.
Approximately 40 inmates killed and 73 injured after overnight prison fire in Tangerang, Indonesia https://t.co/XPu7h70T5u
— Factal News (@factal) September 8, 2021