TOP 10 largest hotel chains in the world

Numerous hotels of various types and qualities offer their services all over the world. Some of them are independent, and some are just a small link in the hotel chain. Which hotel chain has the most rooms? DIP will introduce you to the Top 10 largest hotel groups according to MKG Hospitality.

Marriott International

Marriott International, with over 7,500 hotels and over 14,000 rooms in 2021, is the world’s largest hotel chain. Between 2020 and 2021, the number of rooms increased from 1,358,400 to 1,400,289, which is 3.1%.

Jin Jiang

With more hotels than Marriott International but fewer rooms, Jin Jiang is the second largest hotel chain in the world in terms of room count. In 2021, the Chinese company Jin Jiang operated more than 10,000 hotels with nearly 1,100,000 rooms. The growth was 6.7% compared to last year.

Hilton Hotels

Hilton Hotels is the third largest hotel chain in the world. In the period from 2020 to 2021, the company’s portfolio was replenished with more than 600 hotels. The group’s growth remains strong, mainly in the United States, the home of the Hilton. In 2021, Hilton Hotels had 1,010,257 rooms, up 4.9% from last year.

InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG)

For many years IHG was the largest hotel chain in the world, today the group is only 4th in the world. In the period from 2020 to 2021, the growth was only 0.3%. The InterContinental Hotel Group portfolio includes almost 6,000 hotels and 886,036 rooms.

Wyndham Hotel Group

The Wyndham Hotel Group is the fifth largest hotel chain in the world. This American hotel chain has dropped 4.2% in number of rooms, making it the only Western hotel chain in the top 10 with fewer rooms than last year. In 2021, the Wyndham Hotel Group owns 8,941 hotels, with a total of 795,909 rooms.

Accor Group

The French hotel chain has more than 5,000 hotels worldwide. Accor Group has over 750,000 rooms, with an annual growth of 3.1%. Growth has been stable for many years, for example, between 2019 and 2020, the Accor Group also grew by about 3%.

Huazhu

Huazhu is another Chinese hotel group with a large portfolio of hotels and rooms. The chain manages almost 7000 hotels and has 607,137 rooms. The growth compared to 2020 was extremely high, with room supply growing by 23.2% between 2020 and 2021.

Choice Hotels

The American franchisor Choice Hotels, which recorded an increase in the world supply of rooms by 1.2%, did not move from the 8th place in the ranking. In 2021, the hotel chain owns 7,147 hotels with a total number of 597,977 rooms. Choice hotels operate in more than 40 countries around the world.

OYO

OYO is an Indian hotel chain that had a lot of problems last year. The number of rooms decreased by 54.3% compared to last year. The company had really big problems in China and Europe, which led to huge losses in room supply. Compared to the top 10 hotel chains in 2020, OYO has lost 7 positions and is now down to 9th position. OYO still operates over 20,000 hotels with 449,000 rooms.

BTH Hotels

BTH Hotels is the third Chinese hotel chain in the top 10. This network, like Jin Jiang and Huazhu, has seen strong growth since 2020. Between 2020 and 2021, room supply increased by 6.6%.