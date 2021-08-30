Clashes, gas and grenades in Greece protest against mandatory vaccination of doctors (photo)

According to Reuters, Greek police used tear gas and water jets to disperse a group of people gathered in the center of Athens to protest against the mandatory vaccination of health workers from COVID-19.

About 5,000 people gathered in front of the Greek parliament to protest against immunization.

According to local media, more than 5,000 people also protested in Thessaloniki, according to DPA.

In twilight in Athens, near the end of the demonstration, about 200 people broke away from protesters and began throwing incendiary mixtures and stones at police in front of the parliament building.

In response, police used shock grenades, tear gas and water cannons, causing the rioters to disperse.

On September 13, new measures come into force in Greece, aimed not only at limiting the spread of the virus, but also at stimulating vaccination by introducing a mandatory vaccine for healthcare workers.

Currently, more than half of Greeks have been vaccinated. There are already more than 4.5 million victims of the virus in the world. Data taken from Johns Hopkins University.