A forest fire broke out again in a resort near Athens

World news agencies reported that a forest fire broke out in the resort village of Nea Makri, 38 km northeast of Athens.

The blaze broke out at 10.35pm local time on Monday near apartment buildings at the resort. As a precautionary measure, the evacuation of people began. More than 110 firefighters are involved in extinguishing the fire. According to local media, several houses on the outskirts of Nea Makri were damaged by flames, but no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.