Russia is responsible for the terrorist attacks in the Bundestag. German Foreign Ministry: GRU may be responsible for cyberattacks

Yevhenii Podolskyi

“Russia is responsible for the cyber attacks on the German parliament,” a spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry said in a news conference in Berlin. German special services this year at least three times reported cyberattacks on the Bundestag from abroad, writes dpa.

The German government has reliable information, according to which unacceptable actions in cyberspace can be attributed to criminals from Russia or Russian military intelligence GRU, – said the spokeswoman.

The spokesman stressed that these actions were “unacceptable” and posed a threat to Germany.

The federal government calls on Russia to stop such actions immediately, – said the representative of the German Ministry.

