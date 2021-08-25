Merkel: We will have to talk to the Taliban

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called for dialogue with the Taliban even after the evacuation of foreigners and refugees from Afghanistan. Speaking in the Bundestag, the head of government said that the world community would be forced to communicate with the movement, which many countries call terrorist: “The new one is really sad, but we need to accept it. Our task must be to preserve as much as possible the achievements and changes we have achieved in Afghanistan over the past 20 years. The world community should talk about this in the Taliban, but there can be no and should not be any unconditional agreements. ”

Merkel said that against the background of the EU’s decision to freeze financial aid to Afghanistan, the German government intends to send significant funds to the region. Berlin is going to spend another half a billion on humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and the support of neighboring countries that accept refugees.

The Taliban’s “ability to negotiate.”

Two days after Kabul came under Taliban control, EU High Representative Josep Borrell stated the need for dialogue with Islamists. British Foreign Secretary Dominique Raab says that with a low level of confidence in the Taliban, Western countries must, he said, “go out of reality.” He called the actions of Islamists in connection with the evacuation of people from Kabul airport “constructive.”

Moscow, meanwhile, is announcing positive signals from Afghanistan. In July, after talks with the Taliban in the Russian capital, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the organization’s representatives “sane people.” Russia’s foreign ministry says it considers Islamists “more capable of negotiating” than the former Afghan government.