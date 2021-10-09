Germany allocates 350 million euros for the development of hydrogen energy

The Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Science of the Federal Republic of Germany have published a roadmap for financing international projects in the field of hydrogen energy.

“In total, 350 million euros will be allocated for financing until the end of 2024. For companies involved in economic production, funding in the form of grants, which do not need to be returned, amount to up to 15 million euros per project and per application, ”the statement says.

For a research project, it will be possible to request up to 5 million euros. Also, projects at the junction of science and production in the field of generation, storage and transportation of energy, as well as the use of hydrogen in the energy sector in general, will be financed.

“The published Roadmap is at the heart of the implementation of the National Hydrogen Strategy. Along with a strong national market, we are betting on the growth of the hydrogen market in the light of pilot industrial projects in partner countries, ”said the head of the German Ministry of Economy Peter Altmeier.