Georgia condemned elections to the State Duma in Abkhazia and South Ossetia

The Georgian Foreign Ministry criticized the holding of elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation in Abkhazia and South Ossetia, which unilaterally declared their independence.

The Foreign Ministry statement notes that Abkhazia and South Ossetia are under Russian occupation and the installation of ballot boxes there is illegal.

“The Georgian Foreign Ministry condemns the organization of elections to the State Duma of the Russian Federation in the occupied territories on September 19, 2021 and the illegal opening of up to 20 polling stations, which violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia, as well as the fundamental norms of international law, the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act,” the ministry notes …

The Foreign Ministry’s statement emphasizes that the election by the population of these regions of the deputies of the Russian parliaments means an attempt by Russia to annex Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

The Foreign Ministry also called on international partners to show the necessary reaction towards Moscow.