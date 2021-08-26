A native of Nigeria is running for mayor of Tbilisi

Nigerian native Arinze Richard Ogbunjuju is registered as a candidate for mayor of Tbilisi. His candidacy was presented by the electoral subject “Our United Georgia”. Information on assigning the number of an unusual candidate is presented on the website of the Central Election Commission.

Electoral number of Ogbunju – 23.

Elections of mayors and local authorities in Georgia will take place on October 2.

Arinze Richard Ogbunjuju came to Georgia from Nigeria 20 years ago. He is married to a Georgian woman, speaks Georgian well and is a Georgian citizen.

According to the network, Ogbunuju is a theologian, he also graduated from the Faculty of International Relations, speaks several languages ​​and is working to expand friendly relations between Georgians and Africans.

“I do not live like a king in Georgia, I am the same person as everyone else, with daily problems, joys and pain. I also learned Georgian on the streets of Tbilisi. I am not a “native”, but a Tbilisi resident, a visiting Tbilisi resident, “Ogbunudzhu told Tbiliselebi in an interview a few years ago.