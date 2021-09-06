HomeFRANCENetflix series help French tourism
FRANCELifeStyle

Netflix series help French tourism

Yevhenii Podolskyi

Series that take place in France, such as “Emily in Paris”, “Lupine” or “Marseille”, contribute to the development of tourism in these places. The French news magazine L’Express reported that viewers, especially from abroad, are attracted to the famous places of the series. In the capital, these were places from the popular series “Emily in Paris”, where in the series tourists took a series of selfies.

The restaurant, which is often visited by the protagonist of the series, added to the menu section “Emily’s Menu”. The bookstore, often present in the series, is also happy to new customers. And it is assumed that the interest will not fade in the near future: the shooting of the second season has just ended.

Meanwhile, the fraudulent series “Lupine” has unexpectedly increased attendance at the seaside resort of Etretat in Normandy with its chalk cliffs, as in the second season of the series there unfolded an important storyline. Requests from journalists and viewers from abroad are accumulating, a spokesman for the local tourist office Eric Bode told reporters. “Even if we can’t quantify, there is no denying the positive impact of Netflix on tourism in Etretat.” Meanwhile, environmentalists warn that the Cretaceous rocks and their surroundings are overloaded with numerous visitors.

According to L’Express, the French port city still benefits from the Netflix series “Marseille”, which was launched in 2016 and 2017. According to the director of the Bureau of Tourism and Congresses Maxim Tisso, despite the fact that the fate of the series in the tourist boom of the city can not be expressed in numbers, many foreign guests mention the series. He added that there was also an additional positive side effect: Marseille also became the center of attention for other films and TV shows – in 2019, the city hosted 441 filming days.

The fact that films can stimulate tourism is also confirmed by a study conducted in 2018 by the French Center for Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (CNF). According to the study, 74 percent of tourists who watched a movie or series shot in France, said that it made them want to go to the country.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweatherTalibanvaccinefireKabulJoe Biden

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International