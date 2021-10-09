Kate Middleton becomes TV star, Meghan Markle and Harry return to UK

HomeGREAT BRITAINKate Middleton becomes TV star, Meghan Markle and Harry return to UK
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have signed a nearly £ 73 million contract to create films and programming for streaming giant Netflix, but can Duchess Catherine of Cambridge be a true TV star?

The future Queen of Great Britain is said to be in talks with a senior television director.

Sources believe that Catherine could follow the example of her husband Prince William, whose environmental series with Sir David Attenborough began on BBC1 this week, by filming a television documentary.

The film is likely to be about early childhood development – a topic that is very close to the heart of the Duchess of Cambridge. According to the information, Kate spoke on the phone with David Glover, who is in charge of television work of physicist Stephen Hawking.

Meanwhile, it emerged that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle may return to the UK this month to attend a party honoring the late Princess Diana.

Up to 100 guests are expected, including Prince William and Sir Elton John. The party will take place at Kensington Palace on Tuesday, and Harry and Meghan decide whether or not to go, according to The Sun tabloid.

A source told the publication: “No one knows what Harry’s decision is, but there are rumors that he may come with Meghan and their two children.”

Travel restrictions have been lifted for all travel to the United Kingdom from the United States, which means the Dukes of Sussex will not have to remain in quarantine upon arrival, but palace staff are reportedly not yet aware of Harry and Meghan’s plans.

Project assistance
