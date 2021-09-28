McDonald’s was caught selling tap water

HomeFRANCEMcDonald's was caught selling tap water
Gleb Parfenenko
French affiliates of McDonald’s have been accused of a dishonest transition to environmentally friendly packaging. After the announcement of the management of the restaurant chain to abandon plastic bottles, the catering service was caught selling tap water to customers under the pretext of caring for nature, according to Le Figaro.

From April 2021, McDonald’s restaurants stopped buying classic Evian and Badoit drinks from Danone for their establishments in France and added a new product to the menu – a glass of water worth 1.70 euros and a volume of 250 milliliters in cardboard cups. “The refusal to distribute plastic bottles was the first in the world for our brand. The new initiative will save more than a thousand tons of plastic,” the company said.

France Info has found that McDonald’s does not buy mineral water to sell it for bottling. Restaurant staff pour the liquid from the tap and pass it through a filter before serving. Journalists relied on a video taken by one of the company’s managers on a hidden camera.

Representatives of McDonald’s refer to the data of their surveys, according to which 90 percent of respondents from among the company’s customers are satisfied because it “allows you to have a more diverse offer.” The buyer can ask for non-carbonated, carbonated or tap water, emphasizes the leadership of the French network.

