France has launched the largest criminal trial in history

The trial of 20 people accused of complicity in the terrorist attack on November 13, 2015 in Paris begins. This is the largest criminal trial in the history of France. The attack in the capital was the bloodiest in the country since World War II. As a result, in 1961 the first state of emergency was imposed.

A special jury in Paris will try those accused of complicity in the attacks, including Salah Abdeslam, the only surviving member of a group led by Islamic State (IS) terrorists who killed 130 people and injured more than 350 on November 13, 2015. in Paris and near Saint-Denis.

The attacks began around 9 p.m. There were three explosions and six shots in a row. The blasts occurred at the Stade de France in the northern part of Saint-Denis near Paris. The bloodiest attack took place in the Bataclan club, where terrorists took hostages and fought with the police.

Suicide bombers blew themselves up at the Stade de France, machine-gunned the terraces of six restaurants and cafes in the capital’s 10th and 11th districts, and committed suicide at the Bataclan music club.

On November 14, the Islamic State pleaded guilty to involvement in the terrorist attacks. The then President of France Francois Hollande called the terrorist attacks an “act of war” and imposed a state of emergency.

This is the largest criminal trial ever organized in France. The indictment is 348 pages long. Screenings should be given by experts, officials, politicians and even former President Hollande. The verdict is expected on May 24 or 25, 2022.

The indictment focuses, among other things, on the genesis of the attacks. “According to information gathered by French and foreign services, in 2014 the Islamic State created a structure designed to plan and organize terrorist attacks abroad,” it said.