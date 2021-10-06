HomeEconomicThe price of gas in Europe reaches a new historical record
The price of gas in Europe reaches a new historical record

Gleb Parfenenko
The price of gas in Europe reaches a new historical record

The price of natural gas in Europe rose sharply to a new historical record on the opening day of the exchange on October 6, exceeding $ 1,500 per 1,000 cubic meters, according to the ICE exchange, reports TASS.

Over the next few minutes, the price exceeded $ 1,600 per thousand cubic meters, and the price of November futures for the TTF concentrator in the Netherlands jumped to $ 1,559 per thousand cubic meters, or 130 euros per MWh.

Although on Tuesday night the stock exchange closed below 120 euros per MWh. The highest price reached this morning was $ 1,606 per 1,000 MWh.

Gas prices in Europe are rising, despite the news that testing of the first part of the Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline has begun.

