HomeInternational organizationsEUThe European Union is returning fences on the external borders of the...
International organizationsEU

The European Union is returning fences on the external borders of the EU

Gleb Parfenenko
The European Union is returning fences on the external borders of the EU

EU Commissioner for Home Affairs Ilva Johansson has expressed support for EU countries that are building fences at the external borders to prevent the illegal entry of migrants.

“Further efforts are needed to protect the external borders,” she told a news conference after the EU Justice and Home Affairs Council. Some countries have decided to build fences, and I can understand them, I do not mind. It’s a nice idea? I don’t think of building fences at the expense of the EU, ”she added.

Johansson answered a question that expresses the opinion of the EC, not his own. She added that states have the right to protect their borders and can best assess the means needed to do so if they are within European law.

The European Commission confirmed earlier today that it had received a letter from 12 countries – Bulgaria, Austria, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and Slovakia – calling on the EU to support construction on curbs. The commission said it would respond to the request later.

Slovenian Interior Minister Ales Hoys, as chairman of the EU’s Justice and Home Affairs Council, said his country also supported a call for European funding for the construction of border barriers. He noted that 50 migrants are detained in the EU every day after illegal arrival. According to him, this means that the external borders are not sufficiently protected.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanpandemicJoe Bidenweathervaccineearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International