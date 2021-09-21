HomeInternational organizationsEUThe European Union has proposed a review of the partnership with the...
International organizationsEUFRANCE

The European Union has proposed a review of the partnership with the United States

Gleb Parfenenko
The European Union has proposed a review of the partnership with the United States

The European Union may reconsider its partnership with the United States amid the situation with the creation of AUKUS and tensions in France’s relations with the new association, said EU Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton.

“Of course, there is a growing sense in Europe that something is wrong with our transatlantic relations. It is true that we hear a certain opinion in Europe that, probably, after what has happened in the last two months, it may be a good idea to reconsider everything we do and our partnership,” Breton said in an interview with the Financial newspaper. Times.

He commented on the situation, the newspaper said after France decided to call on Brussels to postpone the EU-US meeting. Because France is “dissatisfied” with the situation around the submarines with the consent of the United States, Australia and Britain. The meeting was to take place in the American city of Pittsburgh in September.

“There are a lot of obvious things in this Council about what we can give to the United States and can give, but it may not always be clear what the United States can give us. I firmly believe in cooperation between the United States and Europe, because we have many common interests. And if these common interests coincide with the interests of Europe, then why not? But this (partnership) should suit them,” he said.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenKabulMiddle Eastvaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International