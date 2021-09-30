HomeEconomicThe European Commissioner explained why electricity and gas prices are so high
EconomicInternational organizationsEU

The European Commissioner explained why electricity and gas prices are so high

Gleb Parfenenko
The European Commissioner explained why electricity and gas prices are so high

The increase in electricity and natural gas prices currently observed by EU countries is due to an increase in demand after the registered decline during the COVID-19 pandemic. This was stated by EU Commissioner Maros Shefchovych, quoted by DPA.

According to him, this trend is complemented by an unusually low supply.

Wholesale natural gas prices have been rising for several months, and electricity prices have also risen significantly. These effects have been felt by consumers in many EU countries.

Spain said at a meeting of EU economy ministers that it would like to create a platform for joint gas purchases to reduce prices.

Several members of the European Parliament have recently expressed suspicion that Russia’s supplier Gazprom is refusing to supply existing pipelines. They accuse Russia of trying to put pressure on the controversial Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline by imposing high prices.

The Kremlin and Gazprom deny that this was a deliberate manipulation of the market.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherJoe BidenvaccinepandemicKabul

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International