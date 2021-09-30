The European Commissioner explained why electricity and gas prices are so high

The increase in electricity and natural gas prices currently observed by EU countries is due to an increase in demand after the registered decline during the COVID-19 pandemic. This was stated by EU Commissioner Maros Shefchovych, quoted by DPA.

According to him, this trend is complemented by an unusually low supply.

Wholesale natural gas prices have been rising for several months, and electricity prices have also risen significantly. These effects have been felt by consumers in many EU countries.

Spain said at a meeting of EU economy ministers that it would like to create a platform for joint gas purchases to reduce prices.

Several members of the European Parliament have recently expressed suspicion that Russia’s supplier Gazprom is refusing to supply existing pipelines. They accuse Russia of trying to put pressure on the controversial Nord Stream-2 gas pipeline by imposing high prices.

The Kremlin and Gazprom deny that this was a deliberate manipulation of the market.