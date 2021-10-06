HomeEconomicFive EU countries are calling for an investigation into record gas prices
EconomicInternational organizationsEU

Five EU countries are calling for an investigation into record gas prices

П'ять країн також закликали встановити загальні правила покупки газу, щоб пом'якшити різкий стрибок цін на газ.

Gleb Parfenenko
Five EU countries are calling for an investigation into record gas prices
CHELYABINSK REGION, RUSSIA - AUGUST 26, 2020: A view of Novatek's liquefied natural gas plant in the city of Magnitogorsk. Nail Fattakhov/TASS Ðîññèÿ. ×åëÿáèíñêàÿ îáëàñòü. Ìàãíèòîãîðñê. Íà òåððèòîðèè çàâîäà "Íîâàòýê" ïî ïðîèçâîäñòâó ñæèæåííîãî ïðèðîäíîãî ãàçà (ÑÏÃ). Íàèëü Ôàòòàõîâ/ÒÀÑÑ

A group of five EU countries (France, Spain, the Czech Republic, Romania and Greece) have proposed to investigate the reasons for the record rise in gas prices in Europe, according to a joint statement posted on Twitter by Bloomberg journalist Javier Blas.

“As for gas, it is necessary to study the functioning of the European gas market to understand why current gas contracts are not enough,” the statement said.

The five countries also called for common rules for gas purchases to mitigate the sharp jump in gas prices. The statement also called for greater coordination in gas procurement to enhance the overall negotiating position.

In addition, the document calls for the reform of the wholesale electricity market in the EU to better establish the link between the price paid by consumers and the average cost of electricity production.

The document says that this is a joint statement of the ministers of economy and finance of these five countries. The published copy is undated.

Gas prices in Europe at the auction on October 5 set several historical records. At the opening of trading on Tuesday, it exceeded $ 1,200 per 1,000 cubic meters, and by evening had risen to $ 1,455 per 1,000 cubic meters, rising for one trading day by $ 250.

Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller has previously said that delays in pumping gas into Europe’s underground storage facilities and growing demand for gas have led to record prices that could be exceeded in the near future.

Source: TASS

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanweatherpandemicJoe Bidenvaccineearthquake

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International