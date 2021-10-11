Extension of sanctions for undermining the territorial integrity of Ukraine. There is EU consent

The European Union has agreed to extend the sanctions for undermining the territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Another 8 people associated with the justice system in Crimea, annexed by Russia, were blacklisted. The decision will be published today in the Official Journal of the European Union, after which we will find out exactly who the restrictions apply to.

At the moment, the blacklist includes 177 people who are banned from entering the EU and blocked real estate in Europe, as well as 48 companies with frozen assets.