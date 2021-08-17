The final draw of the African Cup of Nations took place

HomeEGYPTThe final draw of the African Cup of Nations took place
Gleb Parfenenko
The draw for the African Cup of Nations resulted in a series of exciting confrontations, primarily with Morocco against Ghana, Nigeria with Egypt, Algeria with Côte d’Ivoire and Tunisia with Mali.

The draw for the 2021 African Cup of Nations took place on August 17. Initially, the procedure was to take place on June 25. However, it was transferred through Covid-19.

The teams that took first and second place in the groups, as well as the four best teams that took third place (teams that come out of third place, are determined by the number of points scored in the group) go to the playoffs. Additional indicators for the same number of points in 2 or more teams.

The tournament will be held in Cameroon from January 9 to February 6, 2022.

The groups are divided as follows:
Group A: Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Ethiopia and Cape Verde
Group B: Senegal, Zimbabwe, Guinea and Malawi
Group C: Morocco, Ghana, Comoros and Gabon
Group D: Nigeria, Egypt, Sudan and Guinea-Bissau
Group E: Algeria, Sierra Leone, Equatorial Guinea and Côte d’Ivoire
Group F: Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania and the Gambia.

