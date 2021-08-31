Remains of a Greco-Roman residential suburb were found in Egypt

The Egyptian Archaeological Mission found on Friday, August 27, 2021 the remains of a residential and commercial suburb in the area of ​​Al-Shatbi in Alexandria, which belong to the Greco-Roman period, according to a statement from the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

In this regard, the Secretary General of the High Council of Antiquities Mostafa Waziri said that the study shed light on various events that took place outside the walls of the ancient Egyptian capital in the Greco-Roman period (Alexandria).

According to previous research, the suburb consists of a main street on which the sub-streets are perpendicular, and they are all connected to the sewer network, said Vaziri, adding that the suburb existed between the second century BC and the fourth century AD. About 700 ancient coins, statues, plates and pots were also found.