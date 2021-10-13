HomeEGYPTIn Egypt, they said they know where the tomb of Alexander the...
In Egypt, they said they know where the tomb of Alexander the Great is

Yevhenii Podolskyi

The director of the tourism department in Siwa, Mohamed Omran, reported on the facts indicating the possible discovery of the tomb of Alexander the Great in the Marai region.

He explained that the temple was discovered in 1995 and 1996, at which time the historical mission stated that it could be evidence of the tomb of Alexander.

In an interview with the satellite channel Sada al-Balad, Omran explained that the tomb of Alexander the Great has not yet been discovered, and its opening will mark a major breakthrough in Siwa.

Siwa is famous for its archaeological heritage because there are antiquities and excavations from thousands of years ago, he explained.

Omran noted that a complex temple dating back to the Greek and Roman eras was discovered three years ago.

Location of the remains of Alexander the Great, who died in 323 BC. in Babylon remains a mystery.

Alexander the Great, ruler of the ancient Greek kingdom of Macedonia, conducted a military campaign throughout the Middle East and parts of Asia.

