HomeEGYPTFour people were killed, two were injured in a rollover of a...
EGYPT

Four people were killed, two were injured in a rollover of a car in Giza

Yevhenii Podolskyi

Four people were killed and two children were injured after a private car capsized on the eastern desert road in Giza.

The dead and wounded were taken to the hospital, a lawsuit was filed on the fact of the incident.

Task Force Giza received a report from the traffic police about an accident on the eastern desert road and the presence of injuries.

The car was stowed to the side of the road for traffic control.

The annual report of the Central Agency for Population Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), published in 2020, states that the number of road accidents in Egypt increased by 17.8% in 2019: 9,992 accidents, up from 8,480 in 2018. …

The agency added that the number of road traffic deaths rose to 3,484 in 2019, an increase of 12.9 percent. The rate of car accidents increased to 27.4 accidents per day in 2019, the report said.

CAPMAS attributed the main cause of car crashes to the human factor – 79.7 percent of the total number of road traffic accidents in 2019, followed by technical defects in vehicles – 13.5 percent.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Trending

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationTalibanpandemicJoe Bidenweatherearthquakevaccine

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International