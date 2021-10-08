Four people were killed, two were injured in a rollover of a car in Giza

Four people were killed and two children were injured after a private car capsized on the eastern desert road in Giza.

The dead and wounded were taken to the hospital, a lawsuit was filed on the fact of the incident.

Task Force Giza received a report from the traffic police about an accident on the eastern desert road and the presence of injuries.

The car was stowed to the side of the road for traffic control.

The annual report of the Central Agency for Population Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS), published in 2020, states that the number of road accidents in Egypt increased by 17.8% in 2019: 9,992 accidents, up from 8,480 in 2018. …

The agency added that the number of road traffic deaths rose to 3,484 in 2019, an increase of 12.9 percent. The rate of car accidents increased to 27.4 accidents per day in 2019, the report said.

CAPMAS attributed the main cause of car crashes to the human factor – 79.7 percent of the total number of road traffic accidents in 2019, followed by technical defects in vehicles – 13.5 percent.