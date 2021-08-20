Ever Given successfully passed through the Suez Canal on the way back (VIDEO)

Loud sighs of relief came from the Egyptian port city of Suez on Friday as a Panamanian-flagged container ship Ever Given successfully crossed the Suez Canal on the way back.

While on the international route for six days, Ever Given blocked the movement of hundreds of ships, causing the channel to lose millions of dollars.

The ship caused serious delays in the global supply chain during its stay in the canal, which led to rising prices for oil and raw materials, as well as delays of about 422 other vessels at both ends of the canal.

Lieutenant General Osama Rabi, head of the Suez Canal, led a group that controlled the passage of a ship returning from the Dutch port of Rotterdam after unloading its cargo.

Ever Given is now shipped to China for service.

The ship passed through the northern entrance to the canal in Port Said, accompanied by two locomotives, one at the front and the other at the rear.

Two senior conductors in the department carefully guided the ship through the canal.