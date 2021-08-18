HomeEconomicEgypt incurs daily losses of up to $ 1.9 million due to...
EconomicEGYPT

Egypt incurs daily losses of up to $ 1.9 million due to inclusion in the “Red List”

Yevhenii Podolskyi

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) has warned that Egypt’s inclusion in the UK’s travel list could lead to economic losses of up to $ 1.9 million a day.

The warning was made in a WTTC statement and is based on a study conducted by the council on the level of tourism in 2019.

In a statement, the council added that Egypt’s continued stay on the red list would pose a serious threat to the country’s volatile tourism sector, as well as to the economy as a whole.

In June, Britain put Egypt on the red list for travel, classifying it as a place with an increased risk of coronavirus infection. This strict designation deterred many travelers from Britain from visiting Egypt.

Virginia Messina, senior vice president and acting director general of the WTTC, said: “Every day when Egypt remains on Britain’s ‘red list,’ the country’s economy is losing millions just because of a lack of British visitors. This policy is incredibly strict and dangerous, as travelers from Egypt are also faced with mandatory quarantine at the hotel for a lot of money.

A WTTC study also shows that Egypt’s travel and tourism sector was severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic, and its contribution to national GDP fell from 505 billion lei (8.8 percent) in 2019 to just 227.5 billion lei (3.8 percent) in 2020.

Слідкуйте за нами на: Google News | Telegram | Facebook | Twitter
- Advertisement -
Project assistance
- Advertisement -

Actual about ....

Погода
Київ

вологість:

тиск:

вітер:

Погода на 10 днів від sinoptik.ua

Related news

Dip.org.ua is not just a tourist portal of Ukraine - it is your reliable guide and assistant in traveling to tourist destinations around the world. Here is all the latest news and information for those who are just planning a trip or are already on vacation.

Unusual museums and attractions, picturesque countries and the best tours

Our tourism site will help you easily navigate the ocean of tourist news and interesting events in the most popular tourist destinations in the world. We recommend the most interesting museums in the world, publish reviews of countries, cities, attractions and resorts.

Editor's choice

Latest news

Popular topics

COVID-19coronavirusEuropevaccinationweathervaccinefireEntry rulesearthquakeAsia

© DIP. All materials on this website are posted under the terms of the license Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International