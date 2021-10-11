Egypt accepts first direct flight from Britain after long ban

Sharm el-Sheikh International Airport took over on Saturday the maiden flight from the British capital, London, after the UK removed Egypt from its Red List of countries at risk of coronavirus at the end of September.

Nabil Al Mallah, Director of Sharm El Sheikh Airport, and Islam Nabil, Director of the Egyptian Tourism Development Board (ETPB), received British guests at the airport.

The ETPB team greeted passengers with flowers and facilitated the entry procedure, observing all precautions and preventive measures. The team also distributed promotional materials and travel guides to Egypt’s travel destinations, as well as instructions on how to apply precautions in Egyptian hotels.

Khaled El-Anani, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, met with the British Ambassador in Cairo two weeks ago, following Egypt’s deletion from the Red Book, to discuss opportunities to expand cooperation between the two countries on tourism and antiquities.

The new Tourism Attaché of the Egyptian Tourism Office in London took up his duties this month following a decision by the Minister of Tourism and Antiquities last June.