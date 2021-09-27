HomeEGYPTEgypt imposes taxes on authors publishing articles on the Internet
Egypt imposes taxes on authors publishing articles on the Internet

Yevhenii Podolskyi

In Egypt, content creators posting to social media will be taxed. This applies to people who earn over $ 32,000 a year. This is the answer to the increasingly popular search for a permanent source of income on the Internet.

“Anyone who makes a profit in Egypt should be taxed fairly, no matter where they work,” Mohamed al-Gayyar, of the country’s tax administration, told Egyptian state television. He added that Egypt’s finance minister “knows very well that millions of people do not pay their fair share of taxes – they dodge them.”

In Egypt, since 2018, authorities have been controlling social media users with over 5,000 followers. According to the authorities, they may be responsible for posting so-called fake news.

