Egypt imposes taxes on authors publishing articles on the Internet

In Egypt, content creators posting to social media will be taxed. This applies to people who earn over $ 32,000 a year. This is the answer to the increasingly popular search for a permanent source of income on the Internet.

“Anyone who makes a profit in Egypt should be taxed fairly, no matter where they work,” Mohamed al-Gayyar, of the country’s tax administration, told Egyptian state television. He added that Egypt’s finance minister “knows very well that millions of people do not pay their fair share of taxes – they dodge them.”

In Egypt, since 2018, authorities have been controlling social media users with over 5,000 followers. According to the authorities, they may be responsible for posting so-called fake news.