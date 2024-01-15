Greece introduces a “climate” tax for tourists

The authorities of Greece, which was seriously affected by forest fires and floods last year, introduced a new fee for tourists – for resilience to climate change. In this way, the government seeks to obtain funds for the recovery of the affected regions and further climate projects.

As SchengenVisaInfo writes concerning local media, tourists will now be required to pay additional taxes at their places of residence. However, the new tax payment system will be seasonal and will be applied only in the high season – from March to October.

The amount of the tax will vary depending on the official rating of the accommodation facility and will be between 1 and 4 euros per night. For example, those staying in apartments and one- or two-star hotels will pay a tax of €1.50, while guests of three-star hotels will pay €3. Accommodation in a four-star hotel will cost an additional 7 euros, and in luxury 5-star hotels, the tax will be 10 euros. These taxes will not be included in the prices provided by operators or travel agents, and tourists must pay them on the spot in euros.

At the same time, the All-Hellenic Association of Hoteliers fears that the new tax will hurt tourism, prompting some tourists to choose another holiday destination instead of Greece.