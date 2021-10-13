HomeEGYPTBig fire at the El Gouna Film Festival in Egypt, there are...
EGYPT

Big fire at the El Gouna Film Festival in Egypt, there are victims (Video)

Gleb Parfenenko
Big fire at the El Gouna Film Festival in Egypt, there are victims (Video)

Fourteen people were injured in a fire in the main hall of the film festival in El Gouna in Egypt, which broke out the day before it began, the newspaper “Al-Ahram”. 20 ambulances and mobile crews arrived at the scene. Eight people were taken to hospital.

After the fire was extinguished, it became clear that the damage to the hall was minor. The festival’s founder, millionaire businessman Naguib Saviris, wrote on Twitter that the incident would not disrupt the program of the cultural event and it will take place in the Egyptian resort of the Red Sea, as planned, from 14 to 22 October.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, it is assumed that it was a short circuit.

