A bus overturned in Egypt, killing 12 people and injuring dozens

Yevhenii Podolskyi

Twelve people have died in Egypt after a bus traveling from the eastern seaside resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to Cairo crashed. This was reported by sources in the medical services and law enforcement agencies, quoted by AFP.

The bus overturned early this morning, 110 kilometers from the capital in the area between the cities of Suez and Cairo. Also 34 wounded.

The victims and the bodies of the victims were taken to a state hospital in Suez, said a medical source, who wished to remain anonymous.

Road accidents are not uncommon in Egypt, where many roads are in poor condition and drivers often do not follow the rules. According to official data, in 2020, 7,000 people died in road accidents in the country.

