Shares of Manchester United rose 11% after the news of Ronaldo’s return

On August 27, the shares of the English football club “Manchester United” on the American stock exchange NYSE rose by 10.82% to 18.65 dollars. Later, growth slowed to 6.7% ($ 18.47). Juventus’ shares on the Milan Stock Exchange are currently growing by 5.3%. The reason for the increase was the news of the return to Manchester United of Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester United are pleased to confirm that they have reached an agreement with Juventus on the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to the coordination of personal issues, obtaining a visa and a successful medical examination. Everyone in the club is looking forward to the opportunity to meet Cristiano again in Manchester, “- said on the official website of the English club.

The 36-year-old footballer will leave Turin’s Juventus, for which he played for three years. The financial details of the deal are not yet known, but earlier the media reported that “Manchester United” offered the Italian club 25 million euros for Ronaldo, and the contract will run until 2023. Football journalist Gianluca Di Marcia reported that Ronaldo will sign a two-year contract with a salary of 25 million pounds per season.

Ronaldo already played for Manchester United in 2003-2009, he scored 118 goals for the team in 292 games. In the state of the “red devils”, the Portuguese once won the Champions League, the Club World Cup, three times – the English Championship, and also won the Cup and Super Cup of the country. The main personal award during the performance at “Manchester United” for the Portuguese – “Golden Ball”, received in 2008. This is a prestigious award given to the best player of the season in the world.