From today, new rules for Ukrainian travelers to Cyprus

COVID Travel NewsCYPRUS

Gleb Parfenenko
From today, Ukrainian citizens who have not been vaccinated and who are going to Cyprus must pass a new PCR test for COVID-19 at the airport. According to Dip.org.ua, the fee is 19 euros at Paphos airport and 15 euros at Larnaca airport.

The test results are known within three hours and sent by SMS. If the result is negative, quarantine is not required.

Children under 12 are exempt from the test. The same applies to travelers who have been vaccinated, as well as to those who have contracted the coronavirus, but after presenting digital certificates. Online registration on the portal of the Ministry of Health of Cyprus is also required.

