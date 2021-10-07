The earthquake shook Croatia

HomeCROATIAThe earthquake shook Croatia
Gleb Parfenenko
The Euro-Mediterranean Seismological Center reported a 4.8 magnitude earthquake 40 km northeast of the Croatian city of Split last night. The earthquake was registered at 19.57 GMT (22.57 Kyiv time). There is no information about possible material damage.

Local media reported that the earthquake was felt in the area of ​​Dalmatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

According to the Belgrade newspaper Politika, its epicenter was at a depth of 5 km.

Dalmatia Danas reports that sirens have been turned on in Trill, and chimneys have fallen from rooftops in some parts of the coast.

The tremors lasted ten seconds. Many residents of the Split area have said that the buildings have shaken and they intend to spend the night in their cars.

