The passenger ship capsized in China, there are dead and missing

According to Xinhua, at least eight people were killed and seven more went missing after a passenger ship capsized in China’s southwestern province of Guizhou.

The incident occurred yesterday at 16:50 local time (8:50 Greenwich Mean Time) on the Beipan River. At 00:10 GMT, 39 people were rescued today, eight of whom died.

The ship was designed to carry up to 40 people. Authorities are still checking the exact number of people who sat in it. The investigation is investigating the causes of the fatal accident.